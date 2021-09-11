PM Urges Vaccine ‘Heroes’ to Inspire Others to Take the Jab

Story Highlights “We cannot rely on these measures forever or for an extended period. What that means is that each citizen must take greater responsibility for their own health and for their own safety.

The Prime Minister’s visit to the Jamaica China Goodwill Infant School vaccination site was part of his vaccine mobilisation and public education campaign.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness is hailing Jamaicans, who have taken the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinate as heroes and is urging them to go back into their communities and encourage others to get the jab.

“You, who are here, are the heroes. You have looked past all the naysayers, all the negative, all the mischief information that is out there and you have said ‘I am going to do what is in the best interest of me, my family, my community, and the country,” he said, during a stop at the Jamaica China Goodwill Infant School vaccination site at Olympic Way, West Central St. Andrew on Friday (September 10).

“You are the heroes, who have decided to take the vaccine and now I am going to ask you to be the ambassadors, who will go back and say to the people in your community ‘please come and take the vaccine. See, I am an example of someone who has taken the vaccine and I am hearty, I am well.’ You are the heroes on the scene, thank you for taking the COVID vaccine,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister continued to implore Jamaicans to exercise greater personal responsibility and compliance with the established COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

He noted that while curfews and extended periods of lockdown assist in slowing the spread of the virus, Jamaicans must manage their personal behaviour.

“We cannot rely on these measures forever or for an extended period. What that means is that each citizen must take greater responsibility for their own health and for their own safety.

“These blanket measures of lockdowns and curfews, while they do work in bringing down a spike, if you keep them longer than is necessary, they can have negative impacts otherwise,” he contended.

As, such, he is advising Jamaicans to boost their immunity, get vaccinated, practice proper mask-wearing and physical distancing and sanitise and wash their hands frequently with soap and water.

“So, for their own health, eat right, exercise, find ways of social interaction, keep their immunity strong…get vaccinated, and if you don’t have to go out and… integrate and get exposed, then you try to limit that. If you use public transportation, ensure that you wear a mask and try not to be up in peoples’ faces. Manage your own social behavior; that has to be the new thrust and the new message that every citizen has to take some responsibility,” he stressed.

