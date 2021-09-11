Education Ministry to Continue Community Intervention Plan

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information will be continuing its targeted community intervention plan this school year, which is aimed at reaching those students, who are not engaged through any of the remote learning modalities.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams told JIS News that the intervention involves the direct engagement of students in their communities by Ministry personnel.

“We find that in the communities where (these) students are, they are running around, they are not engaged online, they are not sitting down with their books. They really need some direction, some supervision…so you will see us doing that again as safely as we can,” she noted.

Ms. Williams said that the intervention, which was successfully rolled out last year, involves working with students in groups of five and no more than seven “to go through work and have them…get their minds back again into the mode of school.”

“You will see us trying to reach students by the telephone, try to reach the parents to make sure books are collected at schools and so on. So, we are going to redouble our efforts to really reach students, who were unreachable last year,” she said.

The 2021/22 academic year started on September 6, with lessons being delivered online, via printed learning kits, and through the audio/visual (television and radio) platforms, in a bid to ensure that no student is denied an education.