PM Urges Swift Passage of Legislation to Increase Penalty for Murder

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has called on Parliament to quickly pass legislation that will increase the penalty for murder.

“There are, before us, amendments to legislation, which will increase penalties for such criminal terrorists… . I urge the house to pass these amendments forthwith before the year is out,” he said.

The Prime Minister was speaking in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (November 7), where he condemned the killing of three residents in Salt Spring, St. James, on Monday (November 6), including two children.

They are seven-year-old Justin Perry and nine-year-old Nahcoliva Smith, both students, and Tevin Hayle, otherwise called “Bancel”, 26.

Prime Minister Holness described the killing as “barbaric”, noting that Parliament should stand in condemnation of the act.

“It is important that each time that this happens we declare and reinforce that our nation does not stand for this,” he stressed.

Noting that the information coming from the police is that the incident arose from a gang feud, he said that gang members used high-powered weapons indiscriminately in a public space “with what can only be assumed to be the intention to create fear and panic in the country, to create outside of the locality of the event, a national fear”.

“In my opinion, it is the equivalent of a terrorist act and these criminals ought to be described and treated in that form. The Government has to take action; it cannot be ambivalent or equivocal in this matter,” he said.

The Prime Minister informed that directives have been given to the Minister of National Security and the Minister of Justice to bring the necessary amendments to the Firearms Act to ensure that there is no ambiguity or lack of clarity in the application of the penalties recommended.

“There would appear that further review of the Bill would be necessary to align penalties and to ensure that the strongest unequivocal signals are sent to the criminal elements, particularly those who use dangerous weapons, illegal weapons such as high-powered guns indiscriminately and kill our children, that they will face the severest penalty applicable under the law,” Mr. Holness said.

He noted that the recently passed Bail Act is expected to have a deterrent impact on crime in the country.

The Prime Minister called on residents of Salt Spring and adjoining communities, who may have information about the whereabouts of the criminals involved in Monday’s incident, to pass it on to the police.

He further urged the police to ensure that the swiftest justice is applied, and that the entire area is brought under control.

“We will give them the necessary powers and authority to carry out their duties within our Constitution, with respect for human rights and the dignity of the people of the area. I want to give the assurance to the nation that the Government will do everything within its powers to bring the perpetrator to justice,” Mr. Holness pledged.

“My heart goes out to the parents at this time and their family members and the children at the school. We cannot explain to them why this has had happened, but we must be steely in our resolve to ensure that it does not happen again. We have it within our purview, in this House to create the deterrence – to use the laws to create the deterrence,” the Prime Minister said.

Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, also condemned the killings.

“Each time we rise to speak on a subject like this, one has to wonder when it will be the last time we have to do so. I join in the sentiments that have been expressed condemning, in the most profound terms, the acts of extreme violence, the depravity in which those two young Jamaicans… lost their lives,” Mr. Golding said.

Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, in her contribution, informed that grief counsellors have been sent to Chetwood Memorial Primary School, which both boys attended.