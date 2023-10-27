Restorative Justice Hailed as Paradigm Shift for Conflict Resolution

The Restorative Justice (RJ) Programme is being hailed for creating a paradigm shift in conflict resolution by one of its recent trainees.

Between August and October, the Justice Ministry trained more than 200 Jamaicans in RJ Practices, equipping them with the tools needed to help prevent and to effectively manage conflict.

Retired Educator, Beulett Hunter, who has been trained in the execution of Restorative Justice Practices, told JIS News that RJ is a transformational way of trying to mend relationships and to change behaviours.

“Now, persons have a chance to sit down in a circle and share each other’s pain and empathise. It might look like a hard practice when you sit down and go into it, but it can work,” she said.

She is one of more than 5,600 Jamaicans across the island who have been trained, so far, by the RJ Branch in the use of Restorative Justice Practices.

Ms. Hunter, who also sits on the Secretariat for Uniformed Youth Groups in Jamaica, said she would like to see RJ being used more across the country.

“We have to encourage people, parents, parent-teacher associations and other groups to embrace this system. It’s a new way of doing things and some people will say they want to go back to court, but why would you want to go back to court, where you could get a fine against you when you can sit down and you can work together?” she said.

“We have to educate persons on RJ. Public relations (PR) cannot be too much for RJ and RJ Practices. If you spend $1 million for the PR on RJ now, you might not see the result immediately, but in the next three years, you’ll get $15 million in return,” she added.

Restorative Justice seeks to resolve conflicts by having all parties involved come together to reach an agreement.

It is often considered a different way of thinking about crime and conflict.

For details on how you can access the restorative justice services and to be trained in Restorative Justice Practices, you can visit moj.gov.jm, call 888 JUSTICE (888-587-8423) or visit the nearest RJ Centre.