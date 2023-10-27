  • Keyword

LAC Heightens Focus on Helping Mentally Challenged Inmates

By: Twila Wheelan, October 27, 2023
Justice
Photo: Contributed
Executive Director of the Legal Aid Council (LAC), Dian Watson.

The Full Story

The Legal Aid Council (LAC) has placed increased focus on matters before the courts involving inmates who are deemed mentally challenged.

Executive Director, Dian Watson, said the LAC has been working to prioritise vulnerable groups.

“Some of them have been lost in the system. Currently, we have a little over 300 of them, those who are awaiting trial because they are unfit to plead. We have had those matters relisted and we are having them reviewed so that we can have them disposed of,” she informed.

Mrs. Watson was speaking in a recent JIS Studio 58A Facebook Live Discussion Programme. She said one of the main issues is that persons do not want to take their mentally challenged relatives.

“We also need to find suitable accommodation for them; so that’s what we are working on now,” Mrs. Watson further informed.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director reminds Jamaicans that they can freely access the Council’s services.

“If you are arrested or detained or charged for a criminal offence, you can access legal aid. If you just want us to give you legal advice and information, we can do it virtually. Persons can call or email us. We have also been sending out Zoom links,” Mrs. Watson further advised.

To reach out to the LAC, persons can call 876-948-6999 or visit the Council’s website, legalaidcouncil.moj.gov.jm, for more information.

Last Updated: October 27, 2023

