NIDS Being Updated Based on Public Feedback

The National Identification System (NIDS) is being updated based on feedback from the testing of the system earlier this year.

Programme Director for NIDS, Dr. Warren Vernon, who gave an update on the project at the post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House on Wednesday (October 25) said the modifications are under way.

“We had the pilot of the system, and we got a lot of feedback from the public, and we are currently updating the system,” he said.

Dr. Vernon said greater focus is being placed on preparing more NIDS enrolment centres.

“For this year, we have already outfitted 10 post offices that we are modifying to facilitate enrolment. We are also putting emphasis on adjusting the application process,” he noted.

NIDS is intended to provide a secure and reliable structure to enable the collection, storage and verification of identity information.

It will involve the issuance of a unique lifelong National Identification Number (NIN) to every person.

Meanwhile, Minister without Portfolio with Responsibility for Skills and Digital Transformation, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, said the regulations governing the implementation of NIDS are being finalised.

“We have the law, but you have to have the regulations around how the National Identification and Registration Inspectorate (NIRI) and the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) will be operating,” she said.

Dr. Morris Dixon reiterated that extensive work has been done to build out the framework for NIDS and to ensure citizens’ privacy and data protection.

“NIRI will be overseeing all of the work that is done in relation to the ID printing, the storing of the information, and then layered on top of that we have a new data protection framework, which is going to embed certain requirements in terms of protecting data. There is a very robust programme around NIDS, and we have spent the time to ensure that it is very robust,” she noted.

Dr. Morris Dixon reminded persons that enrolment to NIDS is voluntary.

“Our national digital ID is not compulsory. It is going to be voluntary. When Jamaicans see the card and see what it can do, and when we layer on more services, people will want to have it. But no one is going to be forced to have the card. That is what we have committed to do and I feel that, over time, Jamaicans will endorse it because it will make their lives easier,” she said.