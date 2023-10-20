Legal Matters Discussed Are Confidential – LAC

The Legal Aid Council (LAC) says that matters discussed with persons utilising the entity’s services are kept strictly confidential between attorneys and their clients.

Executive Director, Dian Watson, said, in some cases, persons can be apprehensive about sharing details on the LAC’s mobile units.

“We’ve found that mostly women will come on the bus. Men, especially in the inner cities, are afraid to come on the bus. There is no ‘informing’ going on, on the bus. Consultations are done in complete privacy. Whatever is said on the bus is between the client and the attorney,” she said. Mrs. Watson was speaking in a recent JIS Studio 58A Facebook Live interview. The LAC is a statutory entity under the aegis of the Ministry of Justice.

The Council’s mandate is to administer an effective legal aid system in Jamaica. It provides legal aid in criminal matters, to persons of small or moderate means.

The LAC’s Mobile Justice Unit makes scheduled visits to Restorative Justice Centres across the island.

“Most of those are in the parish capitals, but we do go outside of parish capitals sometimes. Also, we go to groups. If a Parent-Teachers Association Group calls us to come and speak, we do that. Since the beginning of the school term, we have been assisting a lot of teachers,” Mrs. Watson informed.

The LAC has visits scheduled for the remainder of October, which can be viewed on their website: legalaidcouncil.moj.gov.jm.

“We go around and speak to groups about their rights and their obligations regarding the Child Care and Protection Act. We also talk to students regarding sexual offences. Most boys, for example, are not even aware that they can’t have sex with their 15-year-old girlfriend, because they’ll get charged and we see several of those persons coming to us for assistance; and so it is of concern,” Mrs. Watson said.

Meanwhile, she is encouraging persons to reach out to the LAC to book their mobile units.

“We will come to you, you just need to give us a call. We ask for four weeks’ notice because we have a packed schedule. But we’ve been travelling from place to place across the entire island,” she said. To reach out to the Council, persons can call 876-948-6999.