HEART/NSTA Trust Targets Unattached Youth for Training and Certification

Managing Director of the HEART/NSTA Trust, Dr. Tanisha Ingleton, says that continued focus is being placed on unattached youth, particularly those from volatile communities, who require quality training and certification.

Speaking at a JIS ‘Think Tank’ held on November 7, Dr. Ingleton acknowledged that “they must remain on the radar if they are to break the cycle of being disadvantaged and be integrated into our labour market as skilled, productive citizens”.

In this effort, the Trust has been actively responding to its mandate to train and certify these individuals so that they can, in turn, respond to the demands of a growing economy.

“Certainly, the HEART/NSTA Trust has been responding, and we will continue to train more persons. We will [continue] to go on massive recruitments and take the individuals outside of the communities and encourage and show them the various pathways to make their lives better and create a competitive advantage,” the Managing Director said.

She noted, also, that the Trust’s Community Engagement arm will, in Youth Month (November), be in the communities getting the youth outside and exposing them to the numerous opportunities that the HEART/NSTA Trust has to offer.

Not only will youth be able to access these opportunities at no cost but they will also benefit from residential training.

“If it is that you need to come out of your community to get a different experience and move away from whatever those influences are, the HEART/NSTA Trust has that provision for our Jamaican youth,” Dr. Ingleton said.

The Trust continues to be a beacon for young people in Jamaica, revolutionising how they think and re-energising the various industries with skilled labour.

To this end, Dr. Ingleton is appealing for as much support as possible in helping young people rethink the path that they would want to take.

“We are asking you to look at the work that we are doing to help every single Jamaican and play your part in helping them to achieve their full potential,” she said.