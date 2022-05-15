PM Urges Negotiations Over Industrial Actions

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the government is committed to the well-established principles of industrial negotiations that currently exist in the country.
He stated that proper “industrial relations, attitudes and behaviours” are the order of the day for fruitful negotiations, and urged workers’ groups to not make situations which affect the public, more complicated.
“I think that we can find a way that is necessary to express your disgruntlement, your upsets, your concerns for the government to hear, without depriving our children of the education from which they have been deprived of for the past two years,” Mr. Holness indicated.
He was addressing Friday’s (May 13) official opening of the $580 million Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) Area 4 Headquarters in Montego Bay, St James, situated at #1 Barnett Street.
The Prime Minister’s comments came amidst industrial action that have been taking place in Jamaica over the past week.
He outlined that in managing the various public sector groups and the national debt, while also delivering growth and employment in the country, there is a balancing act to the complex equation that caters to everyone’s affairs.
Additionally, he said, actions that affect this balance as well as the flow of revenue will result in there being less to be shared up and debated about.
“So, whilst we have concerns, many of them genuine and legitimate and they should be spoken of loudly, don’t take action to stop the revenue from flowing into the pool that you will need to negotiate about. It is not in your interest to do it,” Mr. Holness explained.
“We acknowledge and understand that there is agitation but act with reason. Let us protect the revenue coming in so that there is actually something to negotiate over. What we have seen is that when we have come together, sit around the table to negotiate it is better for everyone,” He added.