PM In Dialogue With PIOJ Regarding Growth Prospects

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness is in dialogue with the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), regarding an assessment of the country’s growth prospects.
Mr. Holness, who was speaking to reporters following a tour of the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St. James on May 13, said this is necessary, in light of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia and recent industrial action within the public service.
“The PIOJ has had to do some revision of our growth prospects because of external factors…the geopolitical issues in the Ukraine…and the impact this has had on the supply chains…inflation…especially in energy,” the Prime Minister explained.
“Now we are going to have to figure out what we have lost for these two days of disruption [and so] we have asked the PIOJ to quickly do a study and inform Cabinet,” he added.
Mr. Holness said the PIOJ’s findings will be used as a guideline, to prepare the Government regarding what would be the effect of protracted industrial action on the economy.
In the meantime, the Prime Minister said work being done to expand and improve the aesthetics appeal of the Sangster International Airport is commendable, noting that MBJ Airports Limited has being doing a great job in trying to bring it on par with other leading airports worldwide.
“Airport infrastructure is akin to your front door or as we like to say in Jamaica…your front yard. When people land here, that will be their first impression and what I do know about the Sangster International Airport is that it is not just an airport, but it is an iconic symbol of Montego Bay. It is an attraction in itself,” Mr. Holness stated.
The runway at the Sangster International Airport is currently under construction at a cost of US$70 million.