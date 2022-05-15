Advertisement
PHOTOS: Senator Matthew Samuda Tours Hannah Town Eco-village

Economic Growth & Job Creation
May 15, 2022
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda (centre), looks on as Chief Executive Officer of the Making An Impact All-Together (MAIA) Foundation, Marvin Campbell (left), notes the various crops planted at the eco-garden installed by the Foundation within the Hannah Town Eco-village. Also pictured is Roman Catholic Archbishop of Kingston, Kenneth Richards. Occasion was the official opening of the Eco-village located on the grounds of the St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Hannah Town Kingston during a ceremony on May 6. The eco-garden, which was established in December 2021, then expanded in April, comprises 2,500 assorted vegetable seedlings in raised bed gardens, four twelve-foot-tall fruit trees in 80 tonnes of MAIA’s organic blend of compost. A non-profit organisation, MAIA intends to train and mentor members of the community to support them in maintaining this garden and turning the initiative into a viable business opportunity.
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda (second left), cuts the ribbon to symbolise the official opening of the Hannah Town Eco-village on the grounds of the St. Anne’s Catholic Church, in Hannah Town, Kingston during a ceremony held on May 6. Also pictured from left, are Administrator, St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Rev. Peter Espeut, Roman Catholic Archbishop of Kingston, Kenneth Richards, and Chief Executive Officer of the Making An Impact All-Together (MAIA) Foundation, Marvin Campbell. The Eco-village, which was established by the MAIA Foundation, features an eco-garden which was installed by the non-profit organisation in December 2021, and expanded in April. It comprises 2,500 assorted vegetable seedlings in raised bed gardens, four twelve-feet-tall fruit trees in 80 tonnes of MAIA’s organic blend of compost. The MAIA Foundation intends to train and mentor community members to support them in maintaining this garden and turning the initiative into a viable business opportunity.
