Statutory Deductions for April 2022 (S01) due Monday May 16

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) wishes to advise employers that statutory deductions (S01) for April are due on Monday, May 16, 2022. This is as a result of the usual due date of the 14th day of the month falling on the weekend. Taxpayers will therefore be allowed to submit their April S01 the following business day, Monday May, 16 without incurring any penalty.
Employers are reminded that they have several payment options readily available. These include via TAJ’s tax portal www.jamaicatax.gov.jm using a credit card or any banking card with credit card features, using Scotiabank’s Electronic Funds Transfer via TAJ’s website, the National Commercial Bank’s online platform by adding TAJ as a payee, or via the Authority’s Direct Funds Transfer process from any bank. As a result of the multiple alternate options available, persons need not visit a Tax Office to make their payroll payments.
Additionally, employers are urged to make their payments on time so they can benefit from an employment tax credit. Eligible persons MUST file and pay their monthly statutory payroll deductions (S01) on time. Such employers may claim the total amount of payroll statutory contributions for Education Tax, NHT, NIS and HEART, that is, both the employee and employer portions, which have been declared and paid on time for that year. It should be noted however that the maximum amount that can be claimed is thirty percent (30%) of the Income Tax payable in the year of assessment for unregulated entities.
Further, in response to feedback from Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) customers, the online declaration for monthly payroll deductions (S01) has been enhanced to include a direct link to download the excel template that is recommended for use by persons/businesses with more than 5 employees. This will make it easier for persons to comply with the online declaration requirement.
For further information, persons may contact the Tax Administration’s Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888.829.4357) toll-free or visit our website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.