PM Tables Disaster Risk Management Order

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Tuesday (March 17), tabled the Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) Order, 2020 in the House of Representatives.

The Order outlines the measures set out for removing or otherwise guarding against or mitigating the threats or effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the possible consequences thereof. The measures go into effect on Wednesday (March 18).

They provide that all travellers from countries where there is local transmission of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) will now be required to self-quarantine for up to 14 days.

A person who is required to self-quarantine shall be allowed to leave the island before the 14-day period if the person does not have any symptoms of COVID-19.

If during the period of quarantine a person develops symptoms of the virus, the person is required to inform the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Also, if a person in Jamaica develops flu-like symptoms and may have had contact with someone who has travelled to a country affected by COVID-19 or is infected with the virus, the person is required to inform the Health Ministry.

In addition, for a period of seven days beginning today, gatherings in any public space shall not exceed 20 persons at a time.

This does not include the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Jamaica Defence Force (JCF), services concerning the provision of health, water, and electricity, sanitation, firefighting, civil aviation or telecommunications, among others.

Also, all ‘non-essential’ employees across government and the private sector will be required to work from home for seven days. The Prime Minister has described non-essential work as “that which can be done outside of the traditional office setting”,

The other restrictions, which also take effect Wednesday, include a cutting back on hospital visits to one person per day, per patient, and a scaling down of outpatient clinics. In addition, bars, nightclubs and places of entertainment must be closed.

Supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations, corner shops and markets will be allowed to remain open, but persons will be required to maintain social distancing and practise sanitising and washing of hands.

As it relates to markets, those will be allowed to open from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 pm.

Regarding public passenger vehicles, the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) and Montego Bay Metro buses will now be required to carry only seated passengers, while the taxis will be required to transport one less passenger than what they are licensed to carry.

Prime Minister Holness informed that the restrictions will be reviewed after five days.