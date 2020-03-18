Ministry Of Justice Implements COVID-19 Precautionary Measures

In light of the announcement by the Ministry of Health and Wellness of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica, the Ministry of Justice is encouraging members of the public who require information only to telephone and/or visit our website, rather than visit our offices.

All our services such as Minister’s Marriage Licenses, Legal Aid, Restorative Justice, Expungement, Victim Services and Child Diversion continue to be offered. However, all academic programmes at the Justice Training Institute have been postponed until April 1, 2020. Students will be contacted directly regarding the specific resumption date for their programme.

We recommend that you telephone the relevant agencies and departments before visiting the offices. We also strongly advise that only persons who will directly engage in a service should visit our offices. These persons are asked to follow the guidelines that have been issued by the Ministry of Health such as:

• using hand sanitizers which are available in customer service areas for your use and convenience and;

• the practice of social distancing.

The Ministry encourages our valued clients to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and others from the spread of COVID-19.

For information please call our customer service unit at our toll free number 1-888-4-justice (587-8423) or 876-906 -4923-31. You may also email customer.service@moj.gov.jm .

Contact our departments and agencies:

Legal Aid Council

876-94-87275

aid.legal@moj.gov.jm

Restorative Justice

876-908-5527

restorative.justice@moj.gov.jm

Victims Services Division

876-946-2014

vsd@moj.gov.jm

Justice Training Institute

876-928-4624; 876-935-0285 or 876-928-8687

Justicetraining@moj.gov.jm

Administrator General’s Department

876-922-1830-3; 876-922-0700-5 or 876-618-1542

admingen@agd.gov.jm

-30-

Contact:

Shari-Ann Palmer

Public Relations and Communication Unit

Ministry of Justice

876-906-4923/876-857-2708