PM Reminds Citizens To Wear Masks In Public Space

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is reminding Jamaicans to continue wearing their masks once they are in the public space, as part of efforts to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus (COVID 19).

The wearing of masks in public forms part of the Government’s infection prevention protocol to minimise and contain the spread of the virus.

The Prime Minister, who was speaking at the official opening of Island Grill’s new restaurant on King Street in downtown Kingston on July 2, said “it is important that the country knows that we are still in the midst of a pandemic”.

“In driving downtown today, I was observing and I would say maybe 30 per cent ]of persons) had masks and maybe 20 per cent were actually wearing them; that is a little concerning,” he said.

He said it is imperative for Jamaicans to wear the protective gear properly, covering the nose and the mouth.

“I know the masks are difficult to wear, very uncomfortable, but it is part of the infection-prevention protocols that have been very effective and has worked in our favour. So the Government is not yet at a point where we could even contemplate not wearing masks,” Mr. Holness noted.

“We are still encouraging Jamaicans to wear their masks. Even when they come to eat, you wear your masks into the store,” he urged.

The wearing of masks is mandatory for all Jamaicans once they are in the public space.

The protective gear does not have to be a traditional mask as long as the material properly covers the mouth and nose.

Persons must ensure that hands are properly washed or sanitised before putting on the mask and after touching it. The mask must be discarded if it becomes soiled or moist.

Remove the mask by grasping the loops that are either at the back of the head or behind the ears and pulling forward and away from the face. Do not touch the front of the mask.

Once removed, the mask must be immediately discarded or washed if reusable.

The wearing of masks is particularly important for persons who are coughing and sneezing; those quarantined or isolated at home with or without respiratory symptoms, and persons who care for those individuals or are in the same house; persons who have had COVID-19 and have been discharged from hospital; and the elderly and persons with chronic illnesses.