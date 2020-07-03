Alternative Road For Annotto Bay

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says an alternative road is in the making for Annotto Bay, St. Mary, geared at easing the flow of traffic in the seaside town.

Mr. Holness made the announcement at the handover of a three two-bedroom multi-family housing solution to three sisters and their children in Annotto Bay, on Thursday (July 2).

“One of the things we have committed to do, is to put in place an alternative road around the community. I don’t like to use the term bypass, because the intention is not to bypass the town, but what is happening to the town, is that you have traffic that is going through that is not intending to stop, and that traffic literally becomes a constraint on how the town can grow and function,” Mr. Holness said.

“The convenience of the town is altered by that, and, therefore, we have started to plot a route. It is on our plans to do,” he added.

Additionally, Mr. Holness told residents gathered that he will look into the drainage pattern in the town.

“You have a particular challenge with your drains when the tide is high; water coming in, all those issues, [and] they haven’t escaped me.

We are looking to see how we can address those,” he said.

The housing solution handed over to the three sisters was constructed under the social housing component of the Housing Opportunity Production and Employment (HOPE) programme.