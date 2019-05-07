Advertisement
JTIP Top Banner
live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives – Sectoral Debate @ 2:00pm
JIS News
home » JIS News » Youth

PM Reads to Students at Mona Heights Primary

Youth
May 7, 2019
Written by: Ainsworth Morris

Story Highlights

  • As the nation observes Read Across Jamaica Day on Tuesday (May 7), Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, took time out to sit and read with students at Mona Heights Primary School in St. Andrew.
  • Mr. Holness engaged the students as he read to them from the BUFF Animal Tales series.
  • He also donated several books to the institution, for which Principal, Fabian Mahabeer, was very grateful.

As the nation observes Read Across Jamaica Day on Tuesday (May 7), Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, took time out to sit and read with students at Mona Heights Primary School in St. Andrew.

Mr. Holness engaged the students as he read to them from the BUFF Animal Tales series.

He also donated several books to the institution, for which Principal, Fabian Mahabeer, was very grateful.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left) and Minister of Energy, Science and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams (third left), read to students of Mona Heights Primary School in St. Andrew during Read Across Jamaica Day activities at the institution on Tuesday (May 7).

 

“We’re absolutely elated that the Prime Minister selected our school to participate in Read Across Jamaica Day. It’s indeed an honour that we were chosen out of all the schools that he could have selected,” Mr. Mahabeer told JIS News.

He said that the students enjoyed the interaction with the Prime Minister.

“The exercise was very exciting for the students; very fruitful. The teachers, students and parents who came to witness, I imagine that they find a great degree of satisfaction in seeing the Prime Minister coming here and sharing in Education Week and the education system with us,” he added.

Minister of Energy, Science and Technology and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew Eastern, where the school is located, Hon. Fayval Williams, joined in the session and read alongside the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), points out an illustration in a book to Mona Heights Primary School students, Kaci-Ann Bailey (second left) and Avionique Powell, during Read Across Jamaica Day activities at the institution in St. Andrew on Tuesday (May 7). Minister of Energy, Science and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams (second right), joined in the session.

 

Read Across Jamaica Day is an annual observance of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information in partnership with the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), and seeks to foster interest in reading by encouraging parents and other members of the society to read a book to a child.

It is a part of the activities to mark Education Week from May 5 to 11 under the theme ‘Empowering Educators: Retooling, Innovating, Networking for Sustainable Development’.

Since its inception in 2005, Read Across Jamaica Day has provided many opportunities for young children to be influenced positively through an appreciation of literature.