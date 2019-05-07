Advertisement
PHOTOS: Hon. Floyd Green Reads to Students from New Providence Primary

Youth
May 7, 2019

 

Minister of State for Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green (left), shows students pictures from the book ‘Little Lion at Bat’ by Kellie Magnus. Occasion was Read Across Jamaica Day activities at the New Providence Primary School, St. Andrew, on May 7.

 

 

Minister of State for Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green (centre), interacts with students from the New Providence Primary School, Barbican Road, St. Andrew. The State Minister participated in Read Across Jamaica Day activities at the school on May 7.