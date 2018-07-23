PM Holness arrives in Namibia for Historic State Visit

Prime Minister Andrew Holness & Minister of Culture, The Hon Olivia Grange arrives at the Namibian Hosea Kutako Airport to a traditional greeting. + - Photo: OPM Photo Prime Minister Andrew Holness & Minister of Culture, The Hon Olivia Grange arrives at the Namibian Hosea Kutako Airport to a traditional greeting. Story Highlights Prime Minister Andrew Holness has arrived in Namibia for what is the first official State visit by a Jamaican Head of Government to that country.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has arrived in Namibia for what is the first official State visit by a Jamaican Head of Government to that country.

Prime Minister Holness is accompanied on his visit by Minister of Culture Hon Olivia Grange, High Commissioner for Jamaica to South Africa, H.E. Ms Angella Comfort, Ms Shorna-Kay Richards, Director of Bilateral Relations at the Ministry Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Honourary Counsel for Jamaica in Namibia Professor Earl Taylor, and son of Marcus Garvey, Dr. Julius Garvey.

The Prime Minister engaged in a brief courtesy call with Deputy Prime Minister, The Hon Netumbo Nandi-Ndtaitwah. He was then transported in convoy to the Namibian State House where he had a short meeting with the President of the Republic of Namibia, H.E. Dr Hage G Geingob.

Both leaders expressed sincere appreciation for the strong ties between Jamaica and Namibia and spoke of the history of cooperation between the two countries in relation to Namibia’s independence struggle.

Prime Minister Holness will tomorrow commence the main program of his State visit, where he will hold official talks with the Namibian President, during which an MOU on cooperation in the field of Sports and one for political consultations will be signed.

Also tomorrow, Prime Minister Holness will meet with members of the Namibian Private sector at a luncheon to be hosted by the Namibian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Prime Minister Holness will then join the President of Namibia for the renaming of a street in the Capital City of Windhoek, in Honour of Jamaica’s First National Hero Marcus Mosiah Garvey.