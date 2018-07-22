JTB Endorses Ocho Rios Seafood Festival

Story Highlights The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has endorsed the 12th annual Ocho Rios Seafood Festival, signing on as a major sponsor of the event, to be held on August 5.

"The Ocho Rios Seafood Festival is arguably one of the biggest culinary shows in Jamaica. Having the JTB on board is not only a major boost, but can be viewed in the context that we are ready to take this event to another level," he said.

The event will be held at the Turtle River Park in Ocho Rios. Gates will open at 10:00 a.m. and admission is $1,500 for adults and $500 for children. Presold tickets, $1,000 for adults and $300 for children, will be available in Ocho Rios at Great House Pharmacy, Total Gas Station and New Ocho Rios Pharmacy.



A Senior Advisor for the activity, Roderick Bailey, told JIS News that having the JTB on board can best be described as “the icing on the cake, and a guarantee that this year’s event will be the biggest we have had so far.”

Speaking at a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at Fisherman’s Beach, Ocho Rios, Mr. Bailey also revealed that the event will be headlined by the trio of reggae and dancehall icons, Bounty Killer, Agent Sasco and Tifa.

He argued that not only has the event gone “from strength to strength,” but also that the festival has shown enough to make it comparable to any of the other summer events.

“In 2007, the first year of the festival, over 15,000 persons were in attendance, while in 2008, in spite of heavy rains, we managed to draw a crowd of over 10,000. We have been increasing the attendance tally steadily over the years and there is every reason to believe that this might be our biggest year yet,” Mr. Bailey said.

He noted that tourism stakeholders as well as the business community in Ocho Rios have thrown their weight behind the event.

“There was a time when Ocho Rios was devoid of quality entertainment. Fortunately, those days are long gone as the Ocho Rios Seafood Festival and its family oriented theme has changed all of that. The town and by extension the entire St. Ann is ready for what we feel will be the blockbuster event of the summer,” Mr. Bailey said.

Children under 12 can ride free all day on the attractions that will be provided.