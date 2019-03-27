PM Describes Dorraine Samuels as a True Jamaican Icon

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has described the late veteran broadcaster, Dorraine Samuels, as a true Jamaican icon.

Expressing sadness at her passing, Mr. Holness said the late broadcaster, who had a pleasant personality that radiated on the screen and through the radio, did a great job in the broadcast of news and in keeping Jamaicans informed.

"I was actually taken aback by the announcement today. I was following her illness, but somehow I thought that she would recover. We would all have grown up listening to Dorraine Samuels on 'Good Morning Jamaica', both herself and Alan Magnus," the Prime Minister shared with journalists during an interview today (March 26), prior to entering the House of Representatives.

“I recall going to school many mornings and that would be the programme on RJR that I would be listening to, and then we became even more familiar with her in our living rooms reading the nightly news on TVJ (Television Jamaica), and she did it so effortlessly, so professionally, so reassuringly. I don’t believe you are going to see another broadcaster of her calibre and stature for a while. She will be sadly missed,” the Prime Minister said.

During the sitting of the House, Speaker of the House, Hon. Pearnel Charles, expressed condolences to Ms. Samuels’ family, friends and colleagues.

Ms. Samuels died on March 26.