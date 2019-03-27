Parents and Teachers Encouraged to Use Maths to Equip Students with Reasoning Skills

Story Highlights In recognition of National Mathematics Week, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr. Grace McLean, is encouraging educators, parents and guardians to use the subject of mathematics to equip students with the logical reasoning skills they need.

Speaking at the launch of National Mathematics Week at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew on March 25, Dr. McLean said in this technologically complex and highly competitive era, “we need to equip students with logical reasoning skills, problem-solving skills and the ability to think in abstract ways, which students can learn from doing mathematics”.

“As one of the key learning areas in our school curriculum, mathematics education aims not only to provide students with mathematical knowledge but also to equip them with the necessary skills, so that they can develop the capabilities to learn and the confidence to face the challenges of the knowledge-based society,” she added.

Dr. McLean said the hope is that children coming through the education system will not only be effective learners at school but will continue as critical and independent thinkers after they leave school.

She reminded that the upcoming Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations will include mathematics.

Dr. McLean said the Ministry has organised and will participate in several activities from March 24 to 29 as part of National Mathematics Week.

These include The Mico University College International Mathematics Teaching Summit, to be held from March 25 to 27 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, featuring international presenters with expertise in mathematics and the teaching of the subject from Finland, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States; and the National Mathematics Exposition at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona campus, on Friday (March 29).

National Mathematics Week is being observed under the theme ‘Math Counts’.