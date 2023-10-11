PM Announces Additional Programme to Combat Dengue

PM Announces Additional Programme to Combat DengueBy: October 11, 2023,
A complementary dengue mitigation programme targeted at schools, households and communities across the island has been announced by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.
This will add to the $331 million announced by the Ministry of Health and Wellness last week for various mitigation activities.
While making a statement in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (October 10), the Prime Minister informed that “the first element of this programme is an allocation of $70 million to the Ministry of Education and Youth to focus specifically on the clean-up of schools and this will be done through the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), guided by the Ministry”.
He also announced an allocation of $2 million per constituency for a community clean-up campaign that will focus on the removal of bulky waste.
“We also recognise that some of the breeding grounds could be open lots, so there might be need for some bushing to take place. We’re trying not to encourage too much of that right now, but it may be necessary,” Mr. Holness said.
Pointing out that enlisting households in the fight against dengue is crucial, the Prime Minister appealed to Jamaicans to play their part in curbing the continued spread of the disease.
“Madame Speaker, we have to engage every citizen to do the simple things. Change the water in your flower pot or your vase. If you are throwing plastic or metal containers outside, bore them before and turn them down. If you have tyres, as much as you can, puncture them, bore them, so water does not settle,” Mr. Holness urged.
He further called on Members of Parliament (MP) to arrange the removal of bulky waste or the clearing of certain lots that may be breeding grounds in their constituencies in tandem with the NSWMA, while noting that “in a week or so,” each MP will receive a letter regarding the programme.
The Prime Minister said that this latest dengue fever mitigation programme is in collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, the Ministry of Tourism through the Tourism Enhancement Fund, and the Ministry of Education and Youth.