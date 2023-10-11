  • Keyword

Overseas Ransomware Gangs Continue to Prey on Jamaican Entities

By: Rocheda Bartley, October 11, 2023
Cybersecurity
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Head of the Jamaica Cyber Incident Response Team (JaCIRT), Lieutenant Colonel (Lt. Col) Godphey Sterling, addresses a JIS Think Tank on Thursday (September 28).

Ransomware gangs originating overseas continue to prey on establishments operating in Jamaica through cyberattacks.

Head of the Jamaica Cyber Incident Response Team (JaCIRT), Lieutenant Colonel Godphey Sterling, says some of the gangs are succeeding in carrying out monthly attacks while others are less frequent.

“These are like any other criminal organisation… and they operate almost without any restriction. They [also] operate similarly to a physical gang in a community, with the same levels of leadership and segmentation,” Colonel Sterling informed.

He was speaking during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at the agency’s head office in Kingston.

Colonel Sterling pointed out that more than 10 ransomware gangs have been identified, to date.

Consequently, he urges establishments, especially educational institutions, to take reasonable steps to safeguard their computer systems.

Colonel Sterling noted that the education sector is most vulnerable to cyberattack, given the large volume of data that portfolio entities process.

Victims of these and other social engineering attacks are also being encouraged to report the incidents to the JaCIRT, Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) headquarters or the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

This call has been renewed in observance of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which is recognised annually in October.

The theme for this year is ‘Responding Today, Securing our Future’.

Last Updated: October 11, 2023

