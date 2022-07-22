Plans Advanced for Purchase of Additional Garbage Trucks

Plans are advanced by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to acquire 50 additional trucks for the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA).
This was disclosed by Portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, who indicated that the Ministry is looking to secure a further 50 trucks for the agency.
He was speaking during the Ministry’s semi-virtual town hall meeting at the St. Mary Anglican Church Hall in Port Maria on Thursday (July 21).
Mr. McKenzie said the additional units are expected to enable the NSWMA to significantly improve garbage collection services islandwide.
He noted public concerns regarding inconsistent garbage collection and assured that “over the next couple of weeks … you will see work taking place [islandwide] to deal with the issue and give the country a different look [and] feel”.
The Minister pointed out, however, that while solid waste collection is the NSWMA’s remit, “it is our responsibility, as Jamaicans, to ensure that we play our part in that also”.
This, he said, by properly containerising household and commercial refuse for collection.
Mr. McKenzie also advised that the Government continues to explore the prospect of divesting garbage collection services.
He informed that a stakeholders meeting was held in Trelawny on Wednesday (July 20) to review the Integrated Solid Waste Management Proposal being piloted by the Cabinet Enterprise Team.