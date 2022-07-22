Renovation of Highgate Market to Be Done on Phased Basis

Renovation of the fire-damaged Highgate Market in St. Mary will be done on a phased basis, starting with a cleaning of the structure and the setting up of a temporary facility to accommodate affected vendors.
Addressing vendors and political representatives at the market on July 21, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, said discussions are also taking place to assist the affected vendors.
“We are going to do much better in the reconstruction for the market, and once the cleaning is done, we will have a greater appreciation of how many of you can come back in,” the Minister said.
He also told the vendors that dialogue will take place with Mayor of Port Maria, Councillor Richard Creary; Member of Parliament for St. Mary Central, Dr. Morais Guy, and the Councillor for the area, to agree on the design for the new facility.
“Once we have agreement on the design, the market will be reconstructed, but it is going to take some time,” Mr. McKenzie said.
He pointed out that the Social Development Commission (SDC) will be doing a survey on the use of the facility, to determine the level of support to be provided.
The Minister said that once the market is cleaned of debris, the authorities will be in a better position to carry out the “real assessment of what is required”.
A team from the St. Mary Municipal Corporation will decide on the number of persons to occupy the temporary market.