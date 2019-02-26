PIOJ Gets Additional $60 Million for Technical Cooperation Project

Story Highlights The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) will receive an additional $60 million to continue work on the Technical Cooperation Facility VI (TCF VI) in the new fiscal year.

This is contained in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The five-year project, which commenced in November 2016, aims to identify and implement relevant, sustainable, visible and measureable programmes with European Development Fund (EDF) and European Union (EU) financing.

Additionally, it is intended to strengthen the Office of the National Authorising Officer (NAO), and line Ministries’ capacities in the areas of management, planning, coordination and monitoring of EDF programmes.

Achievements up to December 2018, include engagement of a Budget Support Specialist, and Civil Engineering, Accounting, and Crime and Security Consultants.

Targets for 2019/20 include engaging Budget Support Management, Project Management, and Project Accounting Consultants.

Just over $2 billion in additional funding is earmarked for the project from 2020/21 to 2022/23.

The engagement, which is slated to end in November 2021, is being financed by the European Union.

Meanwhile, $487.8 million (Contingency Provision) is also earmarked in the Estimates for the Public Investment Management System (PIMS) for 2019/20.

The allocation will support new projects approved for implementation under the PIMS, being spearheaded by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.