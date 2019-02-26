$489 Million Allocated to Improve Investigative Capabilities of JCF

Story Highlights The Ministry of National Security will be spending $489.7 million in the new fiscal year to increase the conviction rate for murders in the country.

The funds will be used to improve investigative capabilities for violent crimes with the purchasing of a BULLETTRAX Machine, engraving machine and computer server for the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA).

It will also be used to procure: a Station Records Management System for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) digital registries; a Jail Management System (software, computers, cables, professional services) for the Department of Correctional Services (DCS); and a Case Management System (software, computers, scanners, professional services) for the JCF.

Contractors will be engaged for installation services for 292 cameras; there will be procurement of surveillance cameras, and Monitoring Centre’s equipment for the JCF and DCS; information technology (IT) equipment for JCF Fleet Management and to enhance JCF connectivity will be bought; and scientific equipment for the forensic lab and IT equipment will be purchased.

The allocation will also be used to engage Change Management Consultants, conduct Audit and Monitoring Evaluation as well as procure IT equipment for the National Police College of Jamaica.

Details of the project, entitled, ‘Security Strengthening Project’, are outlined in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project seeks to increase the capacity of the JCF to generate high-quality and timely data to assist in crime prevention; equip and connect police stations, prisons and the National Police College of Jamaica (NPCJ); implement a case management system; and design and implement a digital registry, among other things.

So far under the project, a data-sharing agreement has been signed by the FLA; DCS; JCF; Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA); Private Security Regulation Authority (PSRA); and the Institute of Forensic Science and Legal Medicine (IFSLM).

Also, a Business Process Mapping Requirement for a Jail Management System has been developed for the DCS; and the Annual Operating Plan and Semi-Annual Reports have been completed.

The project is being funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).