Pig Farmers’ Association Awards $1.2 Million to Case Student

The Jamaica Pig Farmers’ Association (JPFA) has awarded $1.2 million to a student studying livestock management at the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) in Portland.
President of the Association, Hanif Brown, told JIS News that the scholarship will last for four years, and that the JPFA is looking to collaborate with the college to help farmers pursue smaller training programmes, including a certificate in “pig management”.
Addressing the recent annual general meeting of the Association, held at the Bridge Palm Hotel and Resort, in Obourne Store, Clarendon, he informed that CASE will be selecting the beneficiary.
“I wish the awardee nothing but the best in his or her study endeavours, and that one day they will give back to the agricultural sector,” Mr. Brown said.
He assured consumers that “come this Christmas season, we will definitely have adequate supplies [of pork], more than last year”.
Meanwhile, Mr. Brown said the JPFA is partnering with several State agencies and other organisations to improve the genetic quality of pigs.
President of CASE, Dr. Derrick Deslandes, said the institution is “most grateful” for the scholarship, because there are students with financial needs, and he hopes that the gesture will help to foster a culture of giving back to communities by the person who will receive the support.
The Jamaica Pig Farmers’ Association has a mission to develop and improve the pig/pork industry, and to position the Jamaican pig/pork as the preferred choice of Jamaican consumers, and to ensure that the industry is sustained as a major contributor to the development of the economy.
The Association also aims to assist and or organise efficient packages or services on a non-profit, no-loss basis to the pork producers to improve feeding, breeding, management, and marketing of pigs, with the intention of maximising returns to pig farmers.