Government Senator Calls for Revision of Public Order Legislation

Government Senator, Charles Sinclair, is calling for the revision and strengthening of the country’s antiquated public order legislation.

“It is my view that over the decades, legislation, particularly those which address public order issues, have not been adequately reviewed, enhanced and enforced. Our public order legislation, for whatever reason, have been left behind and we need to review them, enhance them and enforce them,” he said.

Senator Sinclair made the call while making his presentation in the State of the Nation Debate in the Senate, on October 28.

“The public order legislation, which has been put on the back burner for decades, must be reviewed and improved posthaste,” he said, adding that the fines for breaches should be increased to deter individuals from committing breaches.

Some of the legislation cited include, the Constabulary Force Act, Town and Communities Act, Public Health Act, Country Fires Act, National Solid Waste Management Act, Parochial Roads Act, and the Town and Country Planning Act.

“Whilst that review and modernisation takes place, we must emphasise enforcement. Many of these fall under the auspices of the Municipal Corporations to enforce,” Senator Sinclair noted.

“Once the enhancement of the laws and local ordinances can be achieved, I look forward to the day when Municipal Courts are established across every parish for the enforcement of the municipal laws, with well-trained Justices of the Peace sitting. All penalties and fines recovered in these Courts should be retained in the coffers of the municipality,” he argued.

Meanwhile, Senator Sinclair said in the anticipated review of the Jamaican Constitution, he is recommending that the provisions in the Constitution headed ‘Charter of Rights’ be amended to read ‘Charter of Rights and Responsibilities’.

“Whilst someone may need to have housing and accommodation, that person must know that he has a duty not to encroach, obstruct or interfere with the other person’s right to his property. Every Jamaican has a right to a clean and safe environment, but everyone has a duty and responsibility to respect each other’s right to have a clean and safe environment,” he added.

Senator Sinclair called for the reintroduction of Civics in the curriculum, noting that the subject taught him his duty and responsibility as a citizen.

“Since 1992, Civics as a subject on the curriculum in schools was terminated. Today, it is lost in a one-line or paragraph in Social Studies. My research reveals that every Minister of Education since 2012 promised a restoration of Civics on the school curriculum.

To date, there has not been a return,” he said.

Additionally, Senator Sinclair said the country needs a massive education and resocialisation exercise on being model citizenry.

“We must revamp and restart the values and attitudes programme, or create another, whichever tickles our fancy, but let us get it done. All civil and government institutions – church, school, youth clubs, political parties – and well-thinking Jamaicans must be on board,” he emphasised.