PICA Will Provide Help for Travellers to Fill Out Online Immigration Form

The Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) will be providing assistance to travellers who may have challenges filling out the online immigration form.

Effective September 1, persons travelling to Jamaica, whether a resident or visitor, will be required to complete the immigration form online, replacing the existing paper document.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PICA, Andrew Wynter, told a JIS Think Tank on August 30, that the agency is aware that some travellers may be hesitant to embrace the change.

“We are working closely with the airlines and other airport stakeholders to ensure that this is a seamless process. One of the benefits that we are anticipating from this is enhanced travel facilitation. This will enhance the faster movement or ease of travel, and the processing of passengers when they arrive,” Mr. Wynter said.

Senior Director, Projects Enterprise and Risk Management at PICA, Amy Johnson Lynch, explained that immigration assistants will be on hand to provide help to persons, especially senior citizens.

“It is a combined effort; we have our immigration assistants that assist passengers who have difficulties using the various technologies or who just have difficulties completing the forms. So, that is a permanent feature of our operation at both airports (Norman Manley International Airport and Sangster International Airport),” Mrs. Johnson Lynch said.

“We, however, will be assisted or expect assistance from the airport operators as well to provide additional support for customer service agents. But as a part of our normal operations, we have immigration assistants who assist the passengers as required,” she added.

For the more technologically savvy flyer, PICA will also be issuing cards with QR codes to provide easy access to the www.enterjamaica.com portal at the island’s three major airports.

“When you arrive in the airports, we will have cards with QR codes on it, and once you scan the code it will take you straight to the portal and you can complete the form. We’ll be sharing it with the airlines as well as with the airport operators. If persons have any issues, they will certainly be able to have someone there to assist them or provide information for them to answer or to get access,” Mr. Wynter said.