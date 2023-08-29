JCF Deploys Additional Members of PSTEB in Major Town Centres

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has deployed additional members of its Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) in major town centres to manage back-to-school shopping.

A member of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Network, Corporal Kayla Keane, told JIS News that the police will be on hand to maintain order.

“During this time, a larger number of police officers from the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch have been allocated and deployed into the areas that are typically shopping districts, and that is in an attempt to help keep you safe and also to help you get a quicker response,” Corporal Keane noted.

Officers of PSTEB will also be assisted by the JCF’s Quick Response Team. “They use bicycles and bikes, so it will be easier for them to travel in traffic and get to you faster. If you think that you need help, you don’t have to wait until a crime is committed to call the police,” Corporal Keane informed.

“If you are going into the ATM and you notice something changed on the outside, you can stay inside of your car, call the police and wait or you can call the police and leave,” she further explained.

The Corporal is also urging citizens to take the necessary precautions when entering and exiting their vehicle during the busy shopping period.

“Don’t open your car from far away like 100 metres. If you do that, somebody who’s lurking around the car can quickly get in before you do. And if you’re not very vigilant, you could get into that car and not even see them,” she noted.

“Your car key has another purpose; it can also be used as a weapon. Let’s say someone tries to take your bag, if your car key is firmly in your hand, you can use it to poke them in their eye as a distraction, which gives you enough time to get away and get into your car and drive,” Corporal Keane said.

However, she added that the police do not advise civilians to try and challenge attackers, rather they should do enough to ensure that they can escape from criminals.

“We want you to retreat. Leave the fighting to us; we will do the fighting for you. We want to keep you safe, and that is the most important thing. Once you can get out of that situation, you can call us. We will be there to assist you,” Corporal Keane added.

Meanwhile, the JCF is advising parents that where possible they should call ahead to bookstores or email book lists to avoid the large crowds.

“You can email the book list and let the stores know which items you want. They will have the books packaged for you, which will help you to minimise the time that you’re spending in these market districts and overpopulated areas,” she said.