PM to Address Housing and Land Town Hall on August 31

Residents of St. James and neighbouring parishes are being invited to attend a Town Hall on Thursday, August 31, at the Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, will address the meeting, being held under the theme ‘Housing and Land: Building Jamaica’.
The town hall is the second in a series being hosted by the Government to engage the public on a range of issues relating to policies, programmes and initiatives impacting their lives.
It provides an opportunity for citizens to share ideas, pose questions and express their thoughts.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, and Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, will also address the meeting.
Additionally, presentations will be made by executives of the National Housing Trust (NHT), Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ), and the National Land Agency (NLA).
Persons may also join online by visiting the Facebook pages of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Prime Minister Andrew Holness, and the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCCJ).
The meeting can also be viewed on the JIS and PBCJ YouTube channels and on the websites www.jis.gov.jm and www.opmtv.gov.jm.
Nationwide News Network, Mello FM, Love 101 FM and More FM will broadcast live from the venue.