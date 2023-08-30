Help Us Keep Our Children Safe as They Return to School

As September ushers in the back-to-school season, the streets will once again teem with the vibrant presence of young learners journeying to and from their educational havens.

Amidst the palpable excitement and eagerness to resume classes, it’s imperative to recognize the potential hazards that come with travel on the roads.

An earnest call resonates for parents and children alike, urging a heightened sense of caution during travels.

To fortify your safety while on the road, here are a collection of road safety pointers to heed.

Pause! Observe! Listen!

At the heart of road-crossing etiquette lies a cardinal rule: halt, look both directions, and listen intently for approaching traffic.

Parked cars and the approach of bicycles and motorcycles all deserve your consideration.

The responsibility of imparting this principle rests with parents, who ought to guide their offspring in mastering this essential skill.

Escort Children to School

Especially for those embarking on their inaugural journeys to school, parents should accompany their children until they gain familiarity with their chosen routes.

Steer Clear of Roadside Play

Playing near bustling thoroughfares can swiftly transition into peril.

Roads are no playground, and serious consequences can be the fruit of recklessness or negligence.

Parental vigilance in guarding against these perils is indispensable.

Embrace Pedestrian Crossings

Parents are urged to familiarize their children with pedestrian crossings.

In cases of scarcity, it is recommended that parents teach children to cross in areas away from busy intersections and where a full view of oncoming traffic is absent.

Shun Solo Sojourns

Parents must instill the notion that group travel is preferable when journeying to and from school.

Traveling in a group can minimise the vulnerability to potential threats, particularly abduction and other crimes like robbery.

Face Oncoming Traffic

The practice of walking in the direction of oncoming vehicles is paramount.

On one-way streets, heightened vigilance to rearward traffic is essential.

Above all, parents must remember that children mirror their surroundings.

Parents should exemplify responsible behaviour on the road, for their actions shape the behaviour of their children.