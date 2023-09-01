Rainwater Harvesting and Upgraded Irrigation Systems Commissioned at Forestry Department Nurseries

Cost savings and efficient water use will abound for the Forestry Department following the commissioning of a rainwater harvesting system at the agency’s Constant Spring Road Nursery and upgraded irrigation systems at its Mount Airy Nursery in St. Andrew.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda, led the commissioning ceremony at the entity’s Constant Spring Road headquarters on Tuesday (August 29), which was followed by a tour of the systems at Mount Airy in St. Andrew West Rural.

The Minister noted that the mechanisms represent a milestone for the Department, particularly as “we cannot be stewards of the environment in the way that we are and not lead by example”.

“I’m happy that the first step has been taken for us to lead by example,” he further stated.

Both systems are expected to increase the entity’s production of seedlings and restore seedling beds.

“This investment in the irrigation system of over $3 million, will also protect [the National] Water Commission (NWC)… [and] optimise our use of that resource and ensure that we are turning out the volume of plants that we need from our nursery,” Minister Samuda said

In his remarks, Forestry Department Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Conservator of Forests, Ainsley Henry, noted that from the systems, “our savings will be profound”.

“We are committed to the mantra of environmental sustainability. So, we are very deliberate in identifying strategies to reduce costs, both in terms of dollars and environmental impact,” Mr. Henry said.

He pointed out that with the rainwater harvesting system, the Department has now reduced its reliance on the NWC as its traditional water supplier and is contributing to water conservation.

The system will also result in cost savings by reducing the amount of additives used to condition NWC-supplied water.

With adequate rainfall, the Department anticipates a return on this investment in three to four years, Mr. Henry said.

Meanwhile, the state-of-the-art irrigation system at Mount Airy will now enable the Department to control the amount of water being supplied to each area of the nursery, allowing the entity to ensure optimal hydration for the species being grown, based on their unique needs.

“Our plant nurseries are a haven for biodiversity, a sanctuary where nature thrives under our care, and we are taking our stewardship to new heights with these systems. We are demonstrating how technology, innovation and environmental consciousness can be seamlessly intertwined, leading to a greener, more resilient and more sustainable future for all,” the CEO expounded.

Tuesday’s commissioning ceremony was also attended by State Minister in the Ministry of National Security and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew West Rural, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, who also gave remarks welcoming the initiative.

NWC officials; partners on the project, Instant Save Conservation Solutions Limited; Forestry Department personnel; and Ministry officials were also a part of the ceremony.