Information Shared on Online Immigration Form is Secure – PICA

Information shared on the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency’s (PICA) online immigration form portal will be secure.

This is the assurance given by PICA to travellers to Jamaica, who must fill out the immigration form online, beginning September 1.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PICA, Andrew Wynter, told a JIS Think Tank on August 30, that the data will be encrypted.

“The information is protected. One thing as an agency is that we have a very robust cybersecurity programme. We also ensure that the information, what is received by us, is encrypted, so that we are able to secure your identity,” Mr. Wynter said.

He further noted that security was the priority of the agency when it implemented the online system.

“That was one of the first things that we thought of from the inception, that one of the things we must protect is persons information that they submit to us,” he added.

The use of the online immigration form gives PICA the ability to enhance one of its mandates of border security. It will provide the agency with information beforehand, so that they can conduct their risk assessment and evaluation.

“When persons arrive in Jamaica, if there are no issues or concerns, then certainly their transition through the immigration process will be much faster and a far more pleasant experience,” he said.

Mr. Wynter emphasised that Jamaica is ensuring that it is a part of the change process, as PICA has observed that in many countries they are now moving away from the physical form and putting it in a digital format.

“We are also excited about this, because as we see the emergence of technology to enhance travel facilitation, and with the re-emergence of travel and higher volumes that are coming in, it’s important that we find facilities or processes that will assist us in speeding up the throughput of passengers without compromising the security of the borders of the country,” he said.

In the meantime, PICA is reminding persons travelling with children that all members of the family are legally required to fill out an immigration form.

“The document facilitates where you can add, so once you have completed, there is a section that says add, because for immigration purposes, each member of the family has to complete an immigration form. So, therefore, you can add a person and keep adding until your entire party or family is completed,” Mr. Wynter informed.

For her part, Senior Director, Projects Enterprise and Risk Management, PICA, Amy Johnson Lynch, indicated that the beauty of the online system is that it will prompt the person filling out the application that all members of the family must complete an immigration form.

“There is the requirement for each applicant to have a form completed and submitted, and not to worry, there are many reminders and notifications to the passenger on the system, reminding them that every passenger is required to have a form completed,” Mrs. Johnson Lynch added.