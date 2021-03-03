PICA Unveils New Website

The Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) has upgraded its website to a new interface that will be more user-friendly and attractive. The new website was uploaded on March 1, 2021. Reports in the media that links the upgrades being done to the vulnerabilities experienced with the JAMCOVID website are inaccurate, as this is not the case.

Over the last four (4) years, PICA has undertaken many technological advancements, introducing innovations to improve the customer experience. Improving the look, feel and interactivity of the website is among the planned innovations. The newly unveiled PICA website is aimed at improving the customer experience – from information gathering to service acquisition.

Chief Executive Officer, Mr Andrew Wynter, states: “The Agency is excited to unveil our new website that is sure to improve the customer experience, facilitating greater interaction with Jamaican’s locally and in the Diaspora”.

As a data storing entity, PICA would like to reassure the public that the Agency operates under a strict and comprehensive Privacy Policy informed and governed by, among other legislative instruments, The Data Protection Act 2020.

The Agency sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused by our website being inaccessible last week and invite persons to visit the new website at www.pica.gov.jm.

The Agency invites persons who may have queries to call our Customer Care Centre or visit our social media pages.

Customer Care Centre can be accessed at 876-754-7422 (PICA).

Social Media handles are:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter: PICA Jamaica

YouTube: Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency

LinkedIn: Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency Jamaica

For more information, you may contact:

The Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency

Business Development and Communications Unit

Email: marsha.grant@pica.gov.jm

Tel: 876-553-4184