JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Coronavirus
March 3, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  
Confirmed Cases 265 24,103  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 127 10,678  
Females 138 13,422  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 10 months to 86 years 1 day to 104 years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 4 1,369  
Hanover 4 638  
Kingston & St. Andrew 100 6,900  
Manchester 15 1,648  
Portland 8 557  
St. Ann 19 1,587  
St. Catherine 21 4,627  
St. Elizabeth 15 835  
St. James 30 2,672  
St. Mary 6 636  
St. Thomas 16 815  
Trelawny 24 819  
 

Westmoreland

 

 3 1,000  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 2,809+ 218,4874 +includes 1,825 Private Sector Antigen Tests

 

4 includes 14,631 Private Sector Antigen Tests
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 24  
Results Positive

 

 265^ 24,1031 ^ includes 33 Private Sector Antigen Tests

 

1includes 482 from Private Sector Antigen Tests

 

 

 

Public Sector = positivity rate of 23.5%

 

 

Private Sector = positivity rate of 1.8%

 
Results Negative

 

 2,5452 194,5353 2 includes 1,792 from Private Sector Antigen Tests

 

3 includes 14, 149 Private Sector Antigen Tests

 

 
Results Pending

 

 0 0  
       
       
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 3* 435  
Coincidental Deaths

 

 3 89 1 was previously under investigation
Deaths under investigation 2 52  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 

 120 13,745  
 

Active Cases

 

     9,696    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 3    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 20,087    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 282    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 41    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 30    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 34    
Home 9,383    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 708  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0            1,213  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,995  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 265 19,951  

 

*DEATHS

  • An 85-year-old male from Hanover.
  • A 72-year-old male from Hanover.
  • A 74-year-old female from Hanover.

 

Skip to content