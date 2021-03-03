COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, March 2, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|265
|24,103
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|127
|10,678
|Females
|138
|13,422
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|10 months to 86 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|4
|1,369
|Hanover
|4
|638
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|100
|6,900
|Manchester
|15
|1,648
|Portland
|8
|557
|St. Ann
|19
|1,587
|St. Catherine
|21
|4,627
|St. Elizabeth
|15
|835
|St. James
|30
|2,672
|St. Mary
|6
|636
|St. Thomas
|16
|815
|Trelawny
|24
|819
|
Westmoreland
|3
|1,000
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|2,809+
|218,4874
|+includes 1,825 Private Sector Antigen Tests
4 includes 14,631 Private Sector Antigen Tests
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|24
|–
|Results Positive
|265^
|24,1031
|^ includes 33 Private Sector Antigen Tests
1includes 482 from Private Sector Antigen Tests
Public Sector = positivity rate of 23.5%
Private Sector = positivity rate of 1.8%
|Results Negative
|2,5452
|194,5353
|2 includes 1,792 from Private Sector Antigen Tests
3 includes 14, 149 Private Sector Antigen Tests
|Results Pending
|0
|0
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3*
|435
|Coincidental Deaths
|3
|89
|1 was previously under investigation
|Deaths under investigation
|2
|52
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|120
|13,745
|
Active Cases
|9,696
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|3
|Number in Home Quarantine
|20,087
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|282
|Patients Moderately Ill
|41
|Patients Critically Ill
|30
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|34
|Home
|9,383
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|708
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|1,213
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,995
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|265
|19,951
*DEATHS
- An 85-year-old male from Hanover.
- A 72-year-old male from Hanover.
- A 74-year-old female from Hanover.