PICA To Engage Diaspora In Atlanta Oct. 25-26

Story Highlights The Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) is aiming to engage the Jamaican diaspora in Atlanta, Georgia, with its Access Jamaica Expo, from October 25 to 26.

The event, which is being held in collaboration with the Honorary Consul to Atlanta, Dr. Elaine Bryan, will facilitate members of the diaspora accessing services from public- and private-sector organisations.

In addition to PICA, the Jamaica Tourist Board, National Housing Trust, Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Victoria Mutual Building Society, Western Union and JN Money, will be present at the two-day expo.

The Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) is aiming to engage the Jamaican diaspora in Atlanta, Georgia, with its Access Jamaica Expo, from October 25 to 26.

The event, which is being held in collaboration with the Honorary Consul to Atlanta, Dr. Elaine Bryan, will facilitate members of the diaspora accessing services from public- and private-sector organisations.

In addition to PICA, the Jamaica Tourist Board, National Housing Trust, Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Victoria Mutual Building Society, Western Union and JN Money, will be present at the two-day expo.

Speaking with JIS News, PICA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Andrew Wynter, is encouraging the Jamaican diaspora to attend the expo.

“We will be providing a full suite of services, and this is an opportunity for you to re-engage the country and also to get information which can help you, whether you want to buy a home and retire in Jamaica,” he said.

According to Mr. Wynter, the expo, which is the first of its kind in Atlanta, is being held because of the large Jamaican population in the city.

“Many persons have been living there for years and may have lost touch with some various products and services and things for which they are eligible, not just from PICA but from other government agencies,” he added.

Mr. Wynter noted that the expo is part of the agency’s efforts to deepen its relationship with the Jamaican diaspora.

“The Government’s objective is to reach out to the diaspora and to engage them, and as an agency, we can help them in this regard. An almost equal number of Jamaicans live outside of Jamaica. They need passport services, citizenship, so it is important that we have Jamaicans enrol, and that is why it is important to maintain and strengthen relationships with the diaspora,” he said.

The services that will be offered by PICA will include passport renewal, unconditional landing and claim for Jamaican citizenship by descent. The passport renewal service will cost US$130, while a claim for Jamaican citizenship by descent is $150. Both services will be delivered to the customers.

Persons interested in attending the two-day expo can visit PICA’s website (www.pica.gov.jm) to learn more about the required documents and more information on the expo, which will be held between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. each day.