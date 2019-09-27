Health Ministry And KPH Receive 100 Wheelchairs

Story Highlights One hundred wheelchairs have been donated to the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) by the international non-profit organisation, The Wheelchair Foundation, to improve services within the public health sector.

Each entity will receive 50 wheelchairs to give greater comfort to patients who access services at public health institutions.

The chairs have been donated through the Foundation’s local partners, the Rotary Club of St. Andrew under its Wheelchair Project, and the skills training institute, Operation Friendship.

The symbolic handover took place on Thursday (September 26) at Operation Friendship in Kingston.

In his address, Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, thanked the charity organisation and its stakeholders for the generous donation, and encouraged other private citizens and institutions to do their part to revitalise the spirit of volunteerism in the society.

“It is important to highlight the critical role that volunteerism and giving back play in the development of our society. This initiative has mushroomed into a significant contribution to public health,” he said.

For her part, Acting Chief Executive Officer, KPH and the Victoria Jubilee Hospital, Kathleen Cooper Brown, also expressed her gratitude for the donated wheelchairs.

“The KPH has evolved into the largest multidisciplinary hospital in the government health service as well as the largest trauma centre in the public health system that sees over 500 persons daily. These wheelchairs are a tremendous contribution that will assist our patients for whom walking is difficult, due to illness, injury or disability,” she said.

Meanwhile, past President of the Rotary Club of St. Andrew and Chairman of the Wheelchair Project Committee, Lloyd Eubank-Green, told JIS News that in addition to the 100 wheelchairs donated to the Ministry and KPH, an additional 180 chairs are to be distributed by the Rotary Club of St. Andrew to persons in need.

“A lot of Jamaicans become injured [by various means] and they cannot afford a wheelchair. One of these wheelchairs costs J$55,000, so this is a valuable service we are offering,” he said.

The Wheelchair Foundation has distributed two million wheelchairs in over 150 countries, with Jamaica getting just over 7,000 wheelchairs.

Persons interested in receiving a wheelchair can contact the Rotary Club of St. Andrew or call 876 833-6594 for further details.