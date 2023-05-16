JIS News
PHOTOS: Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Aggi Bernard Monument

Tribute
May 16, 2023
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Colette Roberts Risden (left), conversing with Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Denzil Thorpe (centre) and Director of the Occupational Health and Safety Department in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Marlon Mahon. Occasion was a wreath-laying ceremony at the Aggie Bernard monument, Kingston Craft Market, downtown Kingston, on May 16 in recognition of National Workers Week.
