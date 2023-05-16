JIS News
home » JIS News » Courtesy Call

PHOTOS: PM Receives Letters of Credence from High Commissioner-Designate of The Bahamas

Courtesy Call
May 16, 2023
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), makes a point to High Commissioner-designate of The Bahamas to Jamaica, Her Excellency Leslia Miller Brice, during a courtesy call at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kingston today (May 16).

 

 

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), shakes hands with High Commissioner-designate of The Bahamas to Jamaica, Her Excellency Leslia Miller Brice, during an engagement at the Office of the Prime Minister today (May 16).
Skip to content