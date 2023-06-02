JIS News
home » JIS News » Health & Wellness

PHOTOS: World No Tobacco Day Youth Forum

Health & Wellness
June 2, 2023
Executive Director, National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA), Michael Tucker and Executive Director, Physical Therapy Solutions, Dr. Bernadette Bryan Frankson, present a cheque for $50,000 to Judah Dennis for winning the NCDA’s ‘Fuel Your Health, Not Tobacco Use!’ poster competition. The presentation was made at the World No Tobacco Day Youth Forum on Wednesday (May 31) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingstown.
Skip to content