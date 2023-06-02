House Approves First Supplementary Estimates

The House of Representatives on Wednesday (May 31) approved the first Supplementary Estimates for the 2023/24 fiscal year.
Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, explained that the first Supplementary Estimates take into account the reorganisation of the Government, with two new Ministries being added.
Following the reshuffle, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries was replaced by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, while the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology was replaced by the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport.
“This is just a reorganisation within Government with all of the total figures remaining the same,” Dr. Clarke said.
The Parliament had approved in March the Government’s proposed spending of $1 trillion for the 2023/24 fiscal year.