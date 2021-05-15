JIS News
home » JIS News » Health & Wellness

PHOTOS: Victoria Jubilee Hospital Receives Equipment

Health & Wellness
May 15, 2021
Head of Neonatal Unit, Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH), Dr. Yanique Brown (2nd left), shares in conversation with Vice President, Employee Benefits Administration, Guardian Life Limited, Oneil Clarke (2nd right), at the handover of medical equipment valued at over $2.5 million to the VJH on May 12. The donation will boost neonatal services offered at the institution. The equipment was donated by the Guardian Life Limited and the Guardian Group Foundation, and include a touch screen incubator, a radiant warmer and a patient monitor. Others (from left) are: Director of Nursing Services, VJH, Elise Fairweather- Blackwood; and Senior Medical Officer, VJH, Dr. Garth McDonald.
Skip to content