Jamaica to Observe World Hypertension Day

Jamaica, on Monday (May 17), will join the rest of the word in observing World Hypertension Day, under the theme ‘Know Your Numbers-It Figures! Control It and Live Longer’.

Speaking in an interview with JIS News, Medical Epidemiologist with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Julia Rowe Porter said information will be disseminated throughout the day, on the ways persons can control their blood pressure.

An Instagram live conversation on hypertension will also be held at 7:p.m. with presentations from a noted consultant physician and a healthy lifestyle coach.

“[The] discussion [will be] on and around hypertension, the importance of good lifestyle habits, with the last fifteen minutes dedicated to an exercise session where the kids are also invited,” Dr. Rowe Porter said.

She also encouraged individuals to check their blood pressure regularly, adding that if a person is diagnosed with hypertension, it can be managed through medication, exercise and healthy eating.

“Hypertension is the most common chronic condition that is managed in our primary healthcare system, and it is a major health problem in Jamaica. Based on a national survey, one out of every three Jamaicans, 15 years and older, are affected by blood pressure, and 40 per cent of persons affected, are unaware that they have the condition,” she said.

Dr. Rowe Porter warned that uncontrolled high blood pressure can lead to heart attacks, strokes, and heart failures.

The Medical Epidemiologist said children and adolescents should have their blood pressure checked every other year, or annually, if they have risk factors for hypertension.

Adults 20 years and older should have theirs checked at least once a year, or more frequently, if they have the risk factors.

Also, as part of the day’s activities, the Ministry will have the ‘Know Your Numbers Trivia’, a social media activity, where persons will be able to win prizes for their knowledge of the subject.

In addition, the ‘Make the Music’ jingle promotion, will also be launched by the Ministry, on the day.