PHOTOS: UNDP Representative Calls on PIOJ Director General

April 22, 2023
Director General, Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), Dr. Wayne Henry, shakes hands with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Deputy Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Linda McGuire, during her courtesy call at the PIOJ’s office in Kingston on Wednesday (April 19).
