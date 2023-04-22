PHOTOS: UNDP Representative Calls on PIOJ Director General

JIS News
Grade-six students at Constant Spring Primary School in St. Andrew, Romiah Jule (left, seated) and Stephen Dennis (right, seated) are assisted by (from left) United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative, Denise Antonio; Deputy Regional Director, UNDP Latin America and the Caribbean, Linda Maguire; and Chief Executive Officer, Universal Service Fund (USF), Daniel Dawes, to navigate a computer software. The event was the closing ceremony for the Advancing Jamaica’s Digital Response to COVID-19 Rapid Finance Facility (COVID-RFF) Project on Wednesday (April 19), at the UNDP’s Kingston office.
Courtesy Call
April 22, 2023
