PHOTOS: Small Ruminants Association of Jamaica’s Annual General Meeting Agriculture April 22, 2023 Photo: Dave Reid Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (left), listens as Principal Research Director, Bodles Research Station, Dr. Lisa Myers-Morgan (second left), explains the benefits of the animal complete feed ration or Total Mix Ration (TMR). The event was the Small Ruminants Association of Jamaica (SRAJM) Annual General Meeting on Thursday, April 20 at the Bodles Research Station, Old Harbour, St. Catherine. Looking on is President, SRAJM, Trevor Bernard. PHOTOS: Small Ruminants Association of Jamaica’s Annual General Meeting JIS News | Presented by: Related PHOTOS: Farmers’ Watch Launched in New Ground, Clarendon Related Banana and Plantain Sector Critical to Grow Smart, Eat Smart Initiative Related PHOTOS: Minister Charles JR. Attends UCC Quality Cup Contest Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), shakes hands with Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dairy Board, Devon Sayers (left), on arrival at the Bodles Research Station in Old Harbour, St. Catherine, on Thursday (April 20), for the Small Ruminants Association of Jamaica Annual General Meeting (SRAJM). Looking on are SRAJM’s President, Trevor Bernard (second left) and Vice President, Derrick Dunn. Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), is greeted by President of the Small Ruminants Association of Jamaica (SRAJM), Trevor Bernard (left), on arrival at the Bodles Research Station in Old Harbour, St. Catherine, on Thursday (April 20), for the organisation’s Annual General Meeting. Looking on are Vice President, SRAJM, Derrick Dunn (second left) and Principal Research Director, Bodles Research Station, Dr. Lisa Myers-Morgan. Advertisements