JIS News
PHOTOS: Small Ruminants Association of Jamaica’s Annual General Meeting

Agriculture
April 22, 2023
Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), shakes hands with Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dairy Board, Devon Sayers (left), on arrival at the Bodles Research Station in Old Harbour, St. Catherine, on Thursday (April 20), for the Small Ruminants Association of Jamaica Annual General Meeting (SRAJM). Looking on are SRAJM’s President, Trevor Bernard (second left) and Vice President, Derrick Dunn.

 

 

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), is greeted by President of the Small Ruminants Association of Jamaica (SRAJM), Trevor Bernard (left), on arrival at the Bodles Research Station in Old Harbour, St. Catherine, on Thursday (April 20), for the organisation’s Annual General Meeting. Looking on are Vice President, SRAJM, Derrick Dunn (second left) and Principal Research Director, Bodles Research Station, Dr. Lisa Myers-Morgan.
