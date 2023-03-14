Advertisement
PHOTOS: UNDP Hands Over Educational Children’s Book to NEPA

Education
March 14, 2023
Resident Representative, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Denise Antonio and Director of Environmental Management, Conservation Division, National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), Anthony McKenzie, examine illustrations in the educational children’s activity and colouring book, ‘POPs and the Family’. The handover ceremony was held on Thursday (March 9) at NEPA’s offices in Kingston. UNDP and NEPA are undertaking public education as part of a comprehensive national project to reduce and eventually eliminate the importation, stockpiling and use of sources of persistent organic pollutants (POPs) in Jamaica. POPs are present in widely used chemicals such as dielectric fluids in electrical equipment, flame retardants and pesticides. Exposure to POPs is hazardous to human health and has been linked to chronic illnesses, certain cancers, birth defects, and dysfunctional immune and reproductive systems.
