Hanover Municipal Corporation Wants Bustamante Museum Established in the Parish

The Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) is advocating an increase in the number of monuments in the parish honouring the life and work of National Hero and native son, the Right Excellent Sir Alexander Bustamante.
To this end, Deputy Mayor of Lucea, Councillor Andria Dehaney-Grant, moved a motion during the Corporation’s monthly meeting on March 9, calling for the establishment of a Bustamante Museum.
“There is a Bustamante Museum in Kingston. But while that is commendable, it is untenable that residents and students from the parish [of Hanover] should have to travel to Kingston to learn about the life and worth of our native son, who is Independent Jamaica’s first Prime Minister,” Councillor Dehaney-Grant said.
She noted the recent unveiling of a life-sized statue of Sir Alexander on the grounds of the Hanover Parish Library last August.
“While the statue was a welcome addition to the memorialising of the National Hero, there [is] need for him to have a greater presence in the parish of his birth. One way this can be achieved is if more monuments are placed here in Hanover,” Councillor Dehaney-Grant emphasised.
During a recent civic ceremony marking the 139th anniversary of Sir Alexander’s birth, students of Cacoon Primary School made an appeal for their institution, where the National Hero received his formative education, to be renamed the Sir Alexander Bustamante Primary School.
On that occasion, Councillor Dehaney-Grant, who endorsed the call, urged the relevant authorities to do everything necessary to make this happen before the next birthday celebration.
Member of Parliament for Hanover Western, Tamika Davis, who also endorsed the request, told JIS news that she would be making representation to Minister of Education and Youth, Hon Fayval Williams, to have the change effected.
“I believe that it is only fitting that the school be named after him. I will begin to lobby in earnest to have that name changed. So, I will speak to Minister Williams and see how best and how quickly we can have this done,” she said.